Zelenskyy holds meeting on socio-economic, security situation in Donetsk region

“During a working trip to Donetsk region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a coordination meeting on the socio-economic and current security situation in the region,” the message reads.

It is noted that the restoration of the destroyed infrastructure, as well as the issue of ensuring an uninterrupted supply of water and electricity, was discussed.

The parties also considered the issue of funding for healthcare facilities relocated from the temporarily occupied territories.

“The military command delivered a report to the President on the operational situation in the area of responsibility of the Lyman operational and tactical group,” the President’s Office reported.