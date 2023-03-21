Facts

12:20 21.03.2023

USA insists on respect for principle of territorial integrity in implementation of Ukraine's peace plan

2 min read
USA insists on respect for principle of territorial integrity in implementation of Ukraine's peace plan

The United States does not support the idea of achieving peace in Ukraine, which would not provide for the observance of the principle of territorial integrity, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said on Monday.

"The fundamental element of any plan for ending the war in Ukraine and producing a just and durable peace must be upholding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, in accordance with the United Nations Charter," Blinken said at the Department of State.

"Calling for a ceasefire that does not include the remowal of Russian forces (...) would enable Russia to further entrench positions in Ukraine," he said.

Blinken touched upon the issue of settling the Ukrainian crisis during the presentation of the State Department report on human rights violations in the world, which collected information on almost 200 countries.

"The individual reports cover 198 countries and territories, providing factual, objective information based on credible reports of the events that occurred throughout 2022," according to the report, published on the State Department website.

This report includes, among others, Russia, Iran and China. Thus, according to the State Department, Russia's aggression against Ukraine has led to serious violations of human rights. The Iranian authorities "responded with brutality and violence to peaceful protests across the country and China violates the human rights of the Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups. Washington also pointed to the violation of human rights in Myanmar, South Sudan and Syria.

Last week, U.S. National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby expressed concern that China's proposals to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, according to the United States, can only be beneficial to the Russian side. He said Washington hoped that after the visit to Moscow, Xi Jinping would talk by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Chinese President arrived in Moscow on Monday, the visit will last until March 22.

Tags: #usa #blinken

MORE ABOUT

20:18 20.03.2023
USA to supply Ukraine with $350 mln in military aid, incl ammunition for HIMARS

USA to supply Ukraine with $350 mln in military aid, incl ammunition for HIMARS

20:04 20.03.2023
USA intends to provide military assistance to Ukraine for another $350 mln – media

USA intends to provide military assistance to Ukraine for another $350 mln – media

18:07 20.03.2023
USA to send $350 mln in aid to Ukraine – Blinken

USA to send $350 mln in aid to Ukraine – Blinken

20:25 15.03.2023
Arakhamia: Rada to create delegation headed by Stefanchuk to lobby in USA issue of providing Ukraine with F16 fighters

Arakhamia: Rada to create delegation headed by Stefanchuk to lobby in USA issue of providing Ukraine with F16 fighters

20:43 08.03.2023
Price to step down as State Dept Press Secretary

Price to step down as State Dept Press Secretary

20:08 03.03.2023
USA announces new $400 mln package of military assistance for Ukraine

USA announces new $400 mln package of military assistance for Ukraine

11:58 03.03.2023
USA to announce new $400 mln military aid package for Ukraine on Friday – media

USA to announce new $400 mln military aid package for Ukraine on Friday – media

16:36 01.03.2023
Blinken: There are positive elements in China's proposals for settlement in Ukraine

Blinken: There are positive elements in China's proposals for settlement in Ukraine

10:46 01.03.2023
USA finds no evidence yet of fraud in aid allocated to Ukraine – Pentagon

USA finds no evidence yet of fraud in aid allocated to Ukraine – Pentagon

18:48 28.02.2023
U.S. business has every opportunity to take leadership position in restoring Ukraine's economy and infrastructure now – Zelenskyy

U.S. business has every opportunity to take leadership position in restoring Ukraine's economy and infrastructure now – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Liberation of Moshchun is one of turning points of our struggle, beginning of enemy’s end

Rada introduces exams on basics of Constitution, history, state language for obtaining citizenship of Ukraine

Ukrainian MFA denies Putin's statement on alleged supply of products by grain corridor to 'well-fed' countries instead of Africa

Enemy assault groups trying to move from outskirts to center of Bakhmut; Ukrainian soldiers do not allow them to move forward – Syrsky

Japanese PM to visit Ukraine, Poland on March 21-22 – MFA

LATEST

New Minister for Strategic Industries names production of ammunition, flagship weapons, joint ventures, UAVs as priorities

Mavka. Forest Song becomes highest-grossing Ukrainian cartoon since independence – Film Agency

There are no Russian Caliber carriers on duty in Black Sea for second day in a row –AFU Navy

Japanese PM in Bucha visits facilities that being restored, repaired by Japanese funds

Transformation of Ukroboronprom into JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry starts – PM

About half of convicts recruited by Wagner PMC killed or injured – British intelligence

Japanese PM visits Bucha – NHK

Zelenskyy: Liberation of Moshchun is one of turning points of our struggle, beginning of enemy’s end

Value of assets seized from Rotenberg family, their partners is $300 mln – security service

UK to transfer tank armor piercing ammunition with depleted uranium to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD