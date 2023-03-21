USA insists on respect for principle of territorial integrity in implementation of Ukraine's peace plan

The United States does not support the idea of achieving peace in Ukraine, which would not provide for the observance of the principle of territorial integrity, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said on Monday.

"The fundamental element of any plan for ending the war in Ukraine and producing a just and durable peace must be upholding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, in accordance with the United Nations Charter," Blinken said at the Department of State.

"Calling for a ceasefire that does not include the remowal of Russian forces (...) would enable Russia to further entrench positions in Ukraine," he said.

Blinken touched upon the issue of settling the Ukrainian crisis during the presentation of the State Department report on human rights violations in the world, which collected information on almost 200 countries.

"The individual reports cover 198 countries and territories, providing factual, objective information based on credible reports of the events that occurred throughout 2022," according to the report, published on the State Department website.

This report includes, among others, Russia, Iran and China. Thus, according to the State Department, Russia's aggression against Ukraine has led to serious violations of human rights. The Iranian authorities "responded with brutality and violence to peaceful protests across the country and China violates the human rights of the Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups. Washington also pointed to the violation of human rights in Myanmar, South Sudan and Syria.

Last week, U.S. National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby expressed concern that China's proposals to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, according to the United States, can only be beneficial to the Russian side. He said Washington hoped that after the visit to Moscow, Xi Jinping would talk by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Chinese President arrived in Moscow on Monday, the visit will last until March 22.