20:57 20.03.2023

Zelenskyy, Dutch PM Rutte discuss strengthening of defense capability, Peace Formula

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a conversation with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, the parties discussed strengthening the defense capability of Ukraine and the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

"As always, I had a meaningful, cordial call with Dutch PM Mark Rutte. It will strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities! Discussed the practical implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and other important international events. The progress of Ukraine in transformations was emphasized.," Zelenskyy said on Twitter on Monday.

