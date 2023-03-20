Ukraine needs more military support for global solution to humanitarian problems – Stefanishyna

For a global solution to humanitarian problems, Ukraine needs more military support from partners, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna has said.

"Thanks to the assistance of the European Union, in particular, the rapid and timely activation of the EU civil protection mechanism, as well as thanks to the support of all international partners, we were able to get through this winter period, minimizing the negative consequences for our citizens caused by massive Russian bombing of critical infrastructure. However, we must remember that such support helped us survive in the darkest times, to survive as a country, but for post-war reconstruction we need much greater efforts from the international community," the press service of the Deputy Prime Minister said after Stefanishyna's participation at the European Humanitarian Forum in Brussels.

She noted that an important issue is the demining of Ukrainian territories, the creation of effective mechanisms of social and psychological support for victims of the war, as well as attracting investments for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"It is already obvious that Ukraine will win the war on the battlefield, because this is the only way to restore security and stability in Europe and around the world. Therefore, I want to recall once again the words of the President of Ukraine that the most effective assistance in solving humanitarian problems is the increase and timely provision of military support to Ukraine. At the moment when we can end the bloody war and repel the aggressor, we will stop the suffering of the Ukrainian people," Stefanishyna stressed.