18:07 20.03.2023

USA to send $350 mln in aid to Ukraine – Blinken

The United States will send $350 million worth of weapons and equipment to Ukraine, The Guardian reports, citing a statement by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The latest aid package includes a large number of different types of ammunition, such as rockets for highly mobile artillery missile systems, the statement says.

Earlier, the AP reported that the aid tranche should include a significant amount of ammunition, including missiles for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems. The United States also wants to supply Kyiv with vessels for crossing rivers and gasoline tankers, but their number is not specified.

The sources noted that military cargo should come directly from the Pentagon's arsenals for speedy delivery to Ukraine.

AP reminds that earlier the United States supplied Ukraine with military aid worth over $32.5 billion.

