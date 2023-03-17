Facts

20:54 17.03.2023

Ukraine's Defense Forces to be guarantor of delivering Putin to dock – Danilov

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will guarantee the delivery of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the dock, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov has said.

"An arrest warrant for the moscow dictator is nothing but erasing putin from history. The criminal's path is logical and predictable. The guarantor of delivering the suspect to the dock is the Defense Forces of Ukraine," Danilov said on Twitter.

As reported, the International Criminal Court on Friday decided to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova.

