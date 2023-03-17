Facts

10:24 17.03.2023

Some 760 invaders killed, two tanks, 13 artillery systems, a helicopter destroyed during past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

1 min read
The Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 760 occupiers, destroyed two tanks, 13 armored vehicles, 13 artillery systems, one MLRS, a helicopter and eight units of enemy vehicles and special equipment during the day, the General Staff reported on Friday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to March 17, 2023 approximately amounted to: about 163,320 people of military personnel (plus 760), 3,506 tanks (plus two) units, 6,823 armored combat vehicles (plus 13) units, 2,552 artillery systems (plus 13) units, 504 MLRS units (plus one), 265 units of air defense equipment, 305 aircraft units, 290 helicopters, 2,145 operational-tactical level UAVs, 907 cruise missiles, 18 ships/boats, 5,401 motor vehicles and tankers (plus seven) units, and 258 units of special equipment (plus one)," it said on Facebook.

