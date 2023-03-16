Austria joins coalition to establish Special Tribunal for Crime of Aggression

The coalition for the establishment of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine already includes 33 countries after Austria joined it, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"I'm grateful to Austria for joining the coalition of countries working to establish the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine. 33 states are already part of the Core Group. As the number grows, so does trust that Russia's leadership will be held to account," he said on Twitter.

On March 3, the minister said that the coalition consisted of 29 countries, including Guatemala.

The first meeting of the coalition, which at that time consisted of 21 countries, was held on January 26.

The second one is scheduled for March 21-22 in Strasbourg.