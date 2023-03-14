Facts

17:15 14.03.2023

URCS helps rebuild war-damaged housing

1 min read
The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is helping to restore housing damaged due to Russian aggression and build modular camps.

"Because of the war, many Ukrainians lost their homes. The Ukrainian Red Cross Society is helping to restore damaged housing, as well as building modular camps and equipping shelters for comfortable living for evacuees," the URCS said on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

In the city of Lviv, the URCS volunteers built two "Invincible Moms" houses for the temporary residence of about 100 pregnant women. Currently, seven modular camps are being built in Chernihiv region to accommodate more than 400 people. The plans include the construction of temporary housing for internally displaced persons (120 houses with a total area of 5,400 square meters for 120 families) in Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions, as well as two houses for 120 people in Zakarpattia region.

Modular houses are two-story residential buildings for temporary residence. The total area of one house is 685.80 square meters.

