Number of wounded as result of shelling of Odesa increases to 14 – Kiper

The number of those wounded as a result of missile attacks in Odesa has increased to 14, said Oleh Kiper, head of the regional military administration.

"Some 14 people were injured, one man was hospitalized in a moderate condition in the hospital. All the rest were provided with assistance on the spot," he said on his Telegram channel.

In addition, civilian infrastructure, including postal warehouses, was damaged. The fire is being extinguished. There are broken windows in the surrounding houses.

Law enforcement officers are recording another crime by Russians against the civilian population.

As reported, the Russian Federation carried out a ballistic missile attack on Odesa.