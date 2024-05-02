Facts

09:49 02.05.2024

Number of wounded as result of shelling of Odesa increases to 14 – Kiper

1 min read
Number of wounded as result of shelling of Odesa increases to 14 – Kiper

The number of those wounded as a result of missile attacks in Odesa has increased to 14, said Oleh Kiper, head of the regional military administration.

"Some 14 people were injured, one man was hospitalized in a moderate condition in the hospital. All the rest were provided with assistance on the spot," he said on his Telegram channel.

In addition, civilian infrastructure, including postal warehouses, was damaged. The fire is being extinguished. There are broken windows in the surrounding houses.

Law enforcement officers are recording another crime by Russians against the civilian population.

As reported, the Russian Federation carried out a ballistic missile attack on Odesa.

Tags: #odesa

MORE ABOUT

11:50 02.05.2024
Russian missile attack on Odesa destroys parcels worth UAH 3 mln in Nova Poshta

Russian missile attack on Odesa destroys parcels worth UAH 3 mln in Nova Poshta

09:36 02.05.2024
Nova Poshta confirms shelling of one of its branches in Odesa by Russian ballistic missiles

Nova Poshta confirms shelling of one of its branches in Odesa by Russian ballistic missiles

20:16 01.05.2024
Info from Russians about alleged attack on AFU HQ in Odesa is fake

Info from Russians about alleged attack on AFU HQ in Odesa is fake

15:26 01.05.2024
Man wounded in Russia's attack on Odesa on Apr 29 dies in hospital – regional administration

Man wounded in Russia's attack on Odesa on Apr 29 dies in hospital – regional administration

12:02 01.05.2024
Night missile attack on Odesa carried out by Iskander M – AFU Air Forces spokesperson

Night missile attack on Odesa carried out by Iskander M – AFU Air Forces spokesperson

09:23 01.05.2024
Three people killed due to missile attack on Odesa – region’s head

Three people killed due to missile attack on Odesa – region’s head

11:18 30.04.2024
According to preliminary data, strike on Odesa carried out by Iskander with cassette part

According to preliminary data, strike on Odesa carried out by Iskander with cassette part

09:16 30.04.2024
Zelenskyy on strikes in Odesa, Kharkiv: It’s important that all services, on whose work lives of Ukrainians depend, respond as fast as possible

Zelenskyy on strikes in Odesa, Kharkiv: It’s important that all services, on whose work lives of Ukrainians depend, respond as fast as possible

21:02 29.04.2024
Death toll of missile strike in Odesa increased to four, 27 injured, with pregnant woman, two children among them

Death toll of missile strike in Odesa increased to four, 27 injured, with pregnant woman, two children among them

20:34 29.04.2024
DEATH TOLL IN ODESA FROM ROCKET ATTACK INCREASED TO THREE, 20 MORE INJURED - MAYOR

DEATH TOLL IN ODESA FROM ROCKET ATTACK INCREASED TO THREE, 20 MORE INJURED - MAYOR

AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy didn't break through to Siversky Donets-Donbas canal, situation in Chasiv Yar area controlled, second defense line reinforced – Khortytsia Group

Virtual monobank suffers extensive DDoS attack

Ukraine does not have realistic Plan B in short term without U.S. help – Stefanishyna

Enemy gains foothold in Ocheretyne, measures being taken to stabilize situation – Khortytsia Task Force

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Foreign Minister

LATEST

Russia not invited to Peace Summit at this stage, peace process without Russia unthinkable – Swiss FDFA

Klitschko to take part in Summit of Mayors of European Cities dedicated to Europe Day

Enemy didn't break through to Siversky Donets-Donbas canal, situation in Chasiv Yar area controlled, second defense line reinforced – Khortytsia Group

Ukrainian Defense Forces improve tactical position in Serebriansky forestry area – Khortytsia Task Force

Virtual monobank suffers extensive DDoS attack

Ukraine does not have realistic Plan B in short term without U.S. help – Stefanishyna

Ukrnafta conducts first 3D seismic survey in 11 years

Kyiv region, Vodafone sign memo of cooperation – authorities

Enemy gains foothold in Ocheretyne, measures being taken to stabilize situation – Khortytsia Task Force

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Foreign Minister

AD
AD
AD
AD