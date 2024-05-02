Facts

13:12 02.05.2024

Ukrnafta conducts first 3D seismic survey in 11 years

2 min read

PJSC Ukrnafta has conducted a large-scale 3D seismic survey on a technological area covering 98 square kilometers for the first time in 11 years.

"The results will allow for the creation of a high-quality geological model of the deposit," the company said in a press release on Thursday.

The ultimate goal of the project at the company is stated to be the minimization of risks during the drilling of new wells, the intensification of the development of known deposits, and the search for new objects within the deposit.

"We obtained valuable geophysical information from 9,559 points collected by a cable telemetry system with the help of a group of geophones. The total seismic information array is about 400 gigabytes," said Serhiy Koretsky, Director of Ukrnafta, as quoted in the press release.

As stated in it, the materials obtained after digital processing, which will take about two months, will have significant potential for studying the geological structure of the deposit – they will allow for the creation of a high-quality geological model and the prediction of reservoir properties at target horizons.

"This will help the company increase proven hydrocarbon reserves and increase production through successful drilling of new wells and conducting activities to intensify existing ones," Ukrnafta said.

Tags: #3d #ukrnafta

