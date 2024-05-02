Russian missile attack on Odesa destroys parcels worth UAH 3 mln in Nova Poshta

The overnight Russian missile strike on the depot and cargo department of Nova Poshta in Odesa destroyed 904 parcels worth UAH 3 million, the company's press service reported on Thursday.

"Nova Poshta will fully compensate customers for this value, despite the force majeure circumstances that led to the destruction of the parcels," the company said.

The total weight of the destroyed parcels and cargo is over 15 tonnes.

Nova Poshta said that customers can receive parcels that were in transit during the strike at branch No. 3 in Odesa.

As reported, the Russian missile strike targeted depot-1 and cargo department No. 4 of Nova Poshta in Odesa. However, all 18 employees on duty at the time were unharmed.