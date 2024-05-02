Facts

11:50 02.05.2024

Russian missile attack on Odesa destroys parcels worth UAH 3 mln in Nova Poshta

1 min read
Russian missile attack on Odesa destroys parcels worth UAH 3 mln in Nova Poshta

The overnight Russian missile strike on the depot and cargo department of Nova Poshta in Odesa destroyed 904 parcels worth UAH 3 million, the company's press service reported on Thursday.

"Nova Poshta will fully compensate customers for this value, despite the force majeure circumstances that led to the destruction of the parcels," the company said.

The total weight of the destroyed parcels and cargo is over 15 tonnes.

Nova Poshta said that customers can receive parcels that were in transit during the strike at branch No. 3 in Odesa.

As reported, the Russian missile strike targeted depot-1 and cargo department No. 4 of Nova Poshta in Odesa. However, all 18 employees on duty at the time were unharmed.

Tags: #odesa #nova_poshta

MORE ABOUT

09:49 02.05.2024
Number of wounded as result of shelling of Odesa increases to 14 – Kiper

Number of wounded as result of shelling of Odesa increases to 14 – Kiper

09:36 02.05.2024
Nova Poshta confirms shelling of one of its branches in Odesa by Russian ballistic missiles

Nova Poshta confirms shelling of one of its branches in Odesa by Russian ballistic missiles

20:16 01.05.2024
Info from Russians about alleged attack on AFU HQ in Odesa is fake

Info from Russians about alleged attack on AFU HQ in Odesa is fake

15:26 01.05.2024
Man wounded in Russia's attack on Odesa on Apr 29 dies in hospital – regional administration

Man wounded in Russia's attack on Odesa on Apr 29 dies in hospital – regional administration

12:02 01.05.2024
Night missile attack on Odesa carried out by Iskander M – AFU Air Forces spokesperson

Night missile attack on Odesa carried out by Iskander M – AFU Air Forces spokesperson

09:23 01.05.2024
Three people killed due to missile attack on Odesa – region’s head

Three people killed due to missile attack on Odesa – region’s head

20:34 30.04.2024
Nova Poshta opens its first branch in Spain

Nova Poshta opens its first branch in Spain

11:18 30.04.2024
According to preliminary data, strike on Odesa carried out by Iskander with cassette part

According to preliminary data, strike on Odesa carried out by Iskander with cassette part

10:39 30.04.2024
Nova Poshta will issue E and F series bonds

Nova Poshta will issue E and F series bonds

09:16 30.04.2024
Zelenskyy on strikes in Odesa, Kharkiv: It’s important that all services, on whose work lives of Ukrainians depend, respond as fast as possible

Zelenskyy on strikes in Odesa, Kharkiv: It’s important that all services, on whose work lives of Ukrainians depend, respond as fast as possible

AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy didn't break through to Siversky Donets-Donbas canal, situation in Chasiv Yar area controlled, second defense line reinforced – Khortytsia Group

Virtual monobank suffers extensive DDoS attack

Ukraine does not have realistic Plan B in short term without U.S. help – Stefanishyna

Enemy gains foothold in Ocheretyne, measures being taken to stabilize situation – Khortytsia Task Force

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Foreign Minister

LATEST

Russia not invited to Peace Summit at this stage, peace process without Russia unthinkable – Swiss FDFA

Klitschko to take part in Summit of Mayors of European Cities dedicated to Europe Day

Enemy didn't break through to Siversky Donets-Donbas canal, situation in Chasiv Yar area controlled, second defense line reinforced – Khortytsia Group

Ukrainian Defense Forces improve tactical position in Serebriansky forestry area – Khortytsia Task Force

Virtual monobank suffers extensive DDoS attack

Ukraine does not have realistic Plan B in short term without U.S. help – Stefanishyna

Ukrnafta conducts first 3D seismic survey in 11 years

Kyiv region, Vodafone sign memo of cooperation – authorities

Enemy gains foothold in Ocheretyne, measures being taken to stabilize situation – Khortytsia Task Force

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Foreign Minister

AD
AD
AD
AD