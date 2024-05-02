Kyiv region, Vodafone sign memo of cooperation – authorities

Kyiv region and the mobile operator Vodafone Ukraine have signed a memorandum of cooperation, with a priority on developing Smart city infrastructure, Kyiv Regional Military Administration has reported.

"The memorandum opens up new opportunities. One of its key aspects is the emphasis on the importance of existing and stable communication coverage of the territory. Among the priorities are safety and the sustainable operation of population life support systems," the press service quoted Andriy Bratus, Deputy Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration in charge of digitization.

The memorandum also envisages cooperation between the region and the operator on exchanging information about new projects and programs in the field of innovative and investment activities; implementing Narrow Band IoT services and developing digital information infrastructure in settlements of the region, as well as environmental monitoring.

Furthermore, there is a perspective of implementing IoT solutions for organizing, planning, and conducting activities of enterprises, institutions, and organizations; organizing and conducting events to promote innovative activities.