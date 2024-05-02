Facts

11:11 02.05.2024

Defense Intelligence: Invaders launch kamikaze drones over nuclear reactors of Zaporizhia NPP

2 min read
Defense Intelligence: Invaders launch kamikaze drones over nuclear reactors of Zaporizhia NPP

Russian occupation forces are using the captured territory of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (NPP) to launch kamikaze drones over nuclear reactors, as well as for training FPV drone pilots, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"The Russians are using the territory of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant to launch drones, taking advantage of the fact that the Security Forces cannot return fire in a one and a half kilometer zone around the plant," Andriy Cherniak, a representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense, is quoted on Telegram.

It is noted that the invaders equipped launch pads for their UAVs right next to the sixth reactor of the Zaporizhia NPP. The flight path of the Russian kamikaze drone runs over the power units of the Zaporizhia NPP towards the Ukrainian-controlled Nikopol and Marhanets communities, which are subject to constant attacks.

In addition, since the summer of 2023, the Russians began to use the territory of the seized nuclear power plant for training FPV drone pilots. "This is done by the so-called 'Archangel' school, which is financed by the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation (formerly GRU)," intelligence officials said.

"The video from the enemy FPV drone, obtained using electronic intelligence equipment, contains the marking UT4D.TT, indicating the supply of the drone to the occupation forces by the Russian Ministry of Defense," the report said.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp #fpv

