22:13 13.03.2023

Foreign Minister submits candidacies of Ukrainian ambassadors to China, India and Brazil for consideration by President

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday that he had submitted to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy the candidacies of ambassadors of Ukraine to China, India and Brazil.

As Kuleba said on Facebook, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has created an open search for ambassadors of Ukraine, currently the vacancy is open to 21 countries, except China, India and Brazil.

“Finally, one can note that China, India and Brazil are not among the list of countries. And you will be right. This is because I have already submitted candidates for ambassadors to these countries to the President of Ukraine. You will learn their names after the publication of the relevant decrees. I can only say that we plan to send experts on the experience of government work at the level of ministers and deputy ministers to such special countries,” Kuleba wrote.

