UN says they doing everything possible to implement all aspects of Istanbul grain initiative

The UN is working with all parties related to the Black Sea Grain Initiative concluded in Istanbul, and is making every possible effort to preserve it, UN Secretary General's representative Stéphane Dujarric has said on Monday.

We continue to work with private companies, the Russian Federation, the EU, the UK, the United States and others to facilitate the process of completing the deal in full, Dujarric said at a briefing on Monday.

Answering a clarifying question about the possibility of extending the deal for 60 days, voiced by the Russian side, he said that he would not go into details right now. Dujarric added that information about the UN position on this issue would likely come from Geneva, where negotiations between representatives of the UN and the Russian Federation on the grain initiative took place on Monday.

We are doing everything to preserve the integrity of the agreement, he said.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said that Russia had no objection to extending the grain initiative, but only for 60 days, the further position would be determined depending on the situation with Russian agricultural exports.