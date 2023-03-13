AFU eliminates about 710 occupiers, eight tanks in past 24 hours – General Staff

During the day, the Ukrainian military killed about 710 people personnel of the army of the Russian aggressor, eight tanks, 16 armored combat vehicles, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from Fbruary 24, 2022 to March 13,2023 approximately amounted to: about 159,800 of military personnel (+710) people, 3,474 tanks (plus eight) units, 6,774 armored combat vehicles (plus five) units, 2,503 units of artillery systems (plus 16), 493 units of MLRS, 259 units of air defense equipment, 304 aircraft units, 289 helicopters, 2,109 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus one), 907 cruise missiles, 18 ships/boats, 5,354 motor vehicles and tankers (plus six) units, and 251 special equipment units (plus nine)," the message posted on Facebook says.

The data is being updated.