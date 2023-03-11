Facts

15:47 11.03.2023

URCS hygiene centers in several regions popular among population

The hygiene centers opened by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) in Kamianets-Podilsky, Khmelnytsky region, are in demand among internally displaced persons (IDPs).

"The first hygiene centers, where the IDPs can wash, dry and iron clothes, as well as take a shower if necessary, have been launched in Kamianets-Podilsky. There are all necessary materials and equipment for these purposes here," it said on Facebook on Saturday.

From 35 to 40 people use the hygiene centers daily. There are two such facilities in the town.

The URCS also said that its hygiene centers also work in Poltava and Chernivtsi regions.

"We do our best to provide the war-affected population of the country with comprehensive assistance," it said.

