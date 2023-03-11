Facts

11:48 11.03.2023

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against gambling business, incl. Ukrainian Parimatch LLC

2 min read
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against gambling business, incl. Ukrainian Parimatch LLC

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted a decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on the introduction of sanctions against 120 individuals and 287 legal entities.

Relevant decree No. 145/2023 was published on the website of the head of state on Friday, March 10.

"In line with Article 107 of the Constitution of Ukraine, I order the following: 1. To enact a decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated March 10, 2023, on the introduction and amendment of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)," the document says.

The sanctioned betting companies and lotteries include Ukrainian Parimatch LLC, Leo Financial Company, and PokerMatch UA.

The decree affected the following three out of the five companies licensed by the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries: Parimatch, Your Betting Company, and Play Fan Investment. At the same time, the commission has already canceled the licenses of the latter two companies – in September and December 2022, respectively. The other two companies on the register are FavBet and VBET Ukraine.

Leo Financial Company is a payment organization of the international payment system LEO, whose shareholder is the co-owner of Ibox Bank Olena Shevtsova, the license of which was revoked by the National Bank of Ukraine this week, including for violations related to servicing the gambling business.

Among the Russian companies on the sanctions list, there are LLC Sportloto, LLC First International Bookmakers Company, LLC Bet.Ru, and LLC CreditService.

