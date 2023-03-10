Facts

20:14 10.03.2023

USA hands over to Ukraine cultural heritage items seized during attempt to smuggle them from Russia

1 min read
USA hands over to Ukraine cultural heritage items seized during attempt to smuggle them from Russia

The Ukrainian Embassy in Washington hosted the transfer to Ukraine of historical heritage items seized while trying to smuggle them from Russia to the United States, Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko has said.

"Today, the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States hosted an official ceremony of handing over to Ukraine objects of historical heritage that were detained by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection while trying to smuggle from Russia to the United States," he said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

Among the transferred values are "akinaki swords of the Scythian cultureof the 6th-5th centuries B.C. (the distribution area is the forest-steppe, steppe part of Ukraine and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) and a flint polished axe of the 3rd millennium B.C., which, according to the Institute of Archeology Ukraine belongs to the Globular Amphora Culture," Tkachenko said.

The minister expressed his gratitude to the law enforcement agencies of the United States and Ukraine and all those involved who carried out such an operation.

"We will return everything that Russia has stolen from us – territories, people, objects of art and cultural heritage. We are starting now," the minister said.

Tags: #return #cultural_values

MORE ABOUT

18:10 07.03.2023
Ukraine returns 130 people as part of another prisoner swap with Russia – Yermak

Ukraine returns 130 people as part of another prisoner swap with Russia – Yermak

20:05 06.03.2023
Some 307 Ukrainian children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories, Russian Federation – Ombudsman

Some 307 Ukrainian children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories, Russian Federation – Ombudsman

16:27 11.11.2022
Kherson returning under Ukraine’s control, parts of AFU enter the city – Defense Ministry

Kherson returning under Ukraine’s control, parts of AFU enter the city – Defense Ministry

15:12 11.11.2022
Ukraine returns 45 AFU servicemen during new prisoner swap – Yermak

Ukraine returns 45 AFU servicemen during new prisoner swap – Yermak

17:21 02.09.2022
Fourteen Ukrainian servicemen return from Russian captivity – coordination HQ

Fourteen Ukrainian servicemen return from Russian captivity – coordination HQ

12:19 01.04.2022
It is dangerous to return to Bucha, city is still occupied – city council secretary

It is dangerous to return to Bucha, city is still occupied – city council secretary

20:09 17.03.2022
New ICRC team to arrive in Mariupol as soon as there is safe access to city – Maurer

New ICRC team to arrive in Mariupol as soon as there is safe access to city – Maurer

18:58 17.03.2022
More than 320,000 people return to Ukraine since start of war - Border Service

More than 320,000 people return to Ukraine since start of war - Border Service

14:08 08.03.2022
Decree on withdrawal of Ukrainian personnel from peacekeeping forces posted on presidential website

Decree on withdrawal of Ukrainian personnel from peacekeeping forces posted on presidential website

15:50 07.03.2022
Yermak on shelling of Kharkiv: We to do all possible so that people can return to civilian life

Yermak on shelling of Kharkiv: We to do all possible so that people can return to civilian life

AD

HOT NEWS

Power supply in Kharkiv region restored for most consumers – Zelenskyy

Ukraine starts negotiations with Norway on organization of pilot training – Zelenskyy

Situation in Bakhmut, opportunities to strengthen Ukrainian positions there discussed at HQ meeting

Two civilians killed, three wounded in enemy shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on Fri – local authorities

Ukraine, Finland condemn Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, threats to use nuclear weapons are inadmissible – joint statement

LATEST

Power supply in Kharkiv region restored for most consumers – Zelenskyy

Stefanishyna: Best response to Russian aggression, except winning on battlefield, to be formation of strong European agenda, where Ukraine should be leader

Norway to give Ukraine two NASAMS air defense systems

Ukraine starts negotiations with Norway on organization of pilot training – Zelenskyy

Situation in Bakhmut, opportunities to strengthen Ukrainian positions there discussed at HQ meeting

Fugitive President Yanukovych to be tried in absentia in Ukraine for illegal crossing of state border – PGO

UAE dispatches plane with humanitarian aid to Ukraine under support program

Two civilians killed, three wounded in enemy shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on Fri – local authorities

Ukrainian MFA urges intl community to condemn verdict of occupation 'court' on Ukrainian human rights activist Maksym Butkevych

Striuk: Several employees of Severodonetsk city administration work for enemy

AD
AD
AD
AD