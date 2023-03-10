Zelenskyy meets with Norwegian defense minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Defense Minister of Norway Bjørn Arild Gram on Friday.

"I had a meeting with Minister of Defense of Norway Bjørn Arild Gram. Norway has been supporting Ukraine since the first day of the full-scale war and has done a lot for our soldiers to become stronger on the battlefield. We appreciate it," the head of state said on the Telegram channel.

Ukraine's key priority remains the strengthening of the Armed Forces. Both by increasing the supply of weapons and accelerating the delivery of the already announced assistance, Zelenskyy said.

"I thank the Government, the Parliament and all the people of Norway for their comprehensive assistance to Ukraine and our people," he said.

Later, the presidential press service said that during the meeting the head of state noted the recent decision by Norway to provide EUR 7 billion under a five-year support program for Ukraine.

"I am grateful for this opportunity and for this decision. It is a good example for some countries of how to take not theoretical but practical steps to support Ukraine. Thank you very much for taking such a position," Zelenskyy said.