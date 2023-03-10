Ukraine, Finland condemn Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, threats to use nuclear weapons are inadmissible – joint statement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Republic of Finland Sanna Marin signed a joint statement in Kyiv on Friday, which, in particular, condemns Russia's threats to use nuclear weapons.

Both Ukraine and Finland condemn Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric and recall that the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible.

Both sides underline full support for the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency to assist Ukraine in ensuring nuclear safety.

According to the statement, Ukraine and Finland also agreed together to ensure full accountability, including by establishing an effective judicial mechanism for the crime of aggression, the prosecution of which is of interest to the international community as a whole. Also, they agreed to work towards the use of Russia's frozen assets to support Ukraine’s reconstruction and for the purposes of reparation, in accordance with EU and international law.

Finland welcomed Ukraine's Peace Formula and supported the idea of the Peace Formula summit to ensure broad international participation.

The President and Prime Minister also stressed the importance of expanding the Black Sea Grain Initiative and extending it to other Ukrainian seaports.

In a joint statement, the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Finland confirmed their commitment to strengthen joint efforts to ensure further progress towards the implementation of EU standards and the integration of Ukraine with the European Union and the Euro-Atlantic community.

It is emphasized that Ukraine will looks forward to EU decision in 2023 on the next step towards accession negotiations.

In addition, Finland underlined its readiness to participate in the recovery, reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine, including in the green transition, digitalization and telecommunication, education, energy and energy-efficiency, waste and water processing, construction, planning and infrastructure.

Both leaders welcomed the signatures of both the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine and the Ministry of the Environment of the Republic of Finland; and the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine and the Ministry of the Environment of the Republic of Finland.

The parties condemned in strongest possible terms the Russian Federation’s unprovoked and unlawful aggression against Ukraine and illegal attempts to annex Ukraine’s territories in violation of the United Nations Charter.