Japan to help Kharkiv region farmers with sunflower, corn seeds for $1 mln - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

The Government of Japan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will provide farmers in Kharkiv region with sunflower and corn seeds for the spring sowing season.

According to the website of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, this project was agreed upon by head of the department Mykola Solsky, representatives of the Japanese Embassy in Ukraine and the Office of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

It is specified that Japan has purchased sunflower and corn seeds for Ukrainian farmers in the amount of more than $1 million, they have already been delivered to warehouses in the country and will soon begin to be distributed through the State Agrarian Register.

"Mykola Solsky expressed gratitude to the Japanese side for the comprehensive support of Ukraine's agrarian sector. In addition, the minister agreed with the Japanese side to create a training program for Ukrainian students at the Dokuchaev Kharkiv National Agrarian University as part of the exchange," the Ministry of Agrarian Policy noted in the message.

It also recalled that JICA is a Japanese government organization that provides technical, grant assistance and concessional loans to foreign governments to strengthen their capacity and institutional development. Since 2017, JICA has been represented in Ukraine, where it deals with the restoration of the country, in particular, its agricultural sector.