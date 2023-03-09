Facts

15:47 09.03.2023

Power consumption by ZNPP for own needs from integrated power system restored - Ukrenergo

Ukrenergo announced the restoration of power supply from the network of the occupied Zaporizhia NPP, which, as a result of shelling by Russian invaders on Thursday, lost contact with the last power line and switched to supplying its own needs for the sixth time by connecting generators.

"Power supply for ZNPP's own needs has been restored. The station is switching from generators to power supply from the network," the company's press service told reporters on Thursday.

The company did not provide details for security reasons.

As reported, with reference to Energoatom, the last line of power supply to the occupied Zaporizhia NPP was disconnected as a result of Russian rocket attacks at 03:53 on March 9.

"On the morning of March 9, the station was de-energized and went into blackout mode for the sixth time during the occupation, the 5th and 6th power units are transferred to a cold state, 18 diesel generators are turned on to meet ZNPP's own needs. Fuel for their operation remains for 10 days," Energoatom described the situation.

For its part, Ukrenergo announced that it would start restoring power supply to ZNPP from the network as soon as it receive permission from the military and appropriate opportunities for this.

None of the six ZNPP units has been operating for several months.

