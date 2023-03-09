Facts

13:12 09.03.2023

Poland officially agrees to send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine jointly with Slovakia

1 min read
Poland officially agrees to send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine jointly with Slovakia

Slovakia needs to make a decision to send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, while Poland has officially expressed its readiness to act jointly on the transfer of the jets, Slovak Minister of Defence Jaroslav Nad has said.

"At a meeting of the ministers of defense of EU member states on Wednesday in Sweden, a Polish colleague confirmed that his country would agree with the joint progress of Slovakia and Poland in handing over the redundant MiG-29s of both countries to Ukraine," Nad wrote on Facebook.

He added that the President of Poland confirmed the readiness of his country to act in this way in an interview with CNN.

"I think it's time to make a decision. People in Ukraine are dying, we can really help them, there is no room for Slovak politicization. This is inhumane and irresponsible," the minister said.

Tags: #mig_29

MORE ABOUT

14:20 12.12.2022
Slovak FM: At meeting with Zelensky, we discuss sending MIG-29 to Ukraine

Slovak FM: At meeting with Zelensky, we discuss sending MIG-29 to Ukraine

18:30 18.04.2022
Ukraine won't receive military assistance from Moldova

Ukraine won't receive military assistance from Moldova

AD

HOT NEWS

Borrell: Russia trying to completely destroy Ukraine's civilian infrastructure

Three people killed in morning shelling of Kherson

For first time, enemy attacks with missiles of various types, fires six of Kinzhal-type – Ihnat

Zelenskyy: There is no such Ukrainian who wouldn't wish success of our friendly Georgia in its accession to EU

Ukrainian army shots down 34 out of 48 Russian cruise missiles, destroys four kamikaze drones – Zaluzhny

LATEST

Borrell: Russia trying to completely destroy Ukraine's civilian infrastructure

Poland sends 10 more Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine – defense minister

Medical laboratory CSD LAB begins work under Medical Guarantee Program

URCS helps to evacuate over 300,000 people, of which over 230,000 evacuated by rapid response units during one year of full-scale war

Power engineers avoid collapse of power system during Russia's heavy missile attack on Thurs – Ukrenergo head

Three people killed in morning shelling of Kherson

No electricity, water in Kharkiv after night missile attack; health facilities running on generators – Terekhov

For first time, enemy attacks with missiles of various types, fires six of Kinzhal-type – Ihnat

Zelenskyy: There is no such Ukrainian who wouldn't wish success of our friendly Georgia in its accession to EU

Ukrainian army shots down 34 out of 48 Russian cruise missiles, destroys four kamikaze drones – Zaluzhny

AD
AD
AD
AD