Poland officially agrees to send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine jointly with Slovakia

Slovakia needs to make a decision to send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, while Poland has officially expressed its readiness to act jointly on the transfer of the jets, Slovak Minister of Defence Jaroslav Nad has said.

"At a meeting of the ministers of defense of EU member states on Wednesday in Sweden, a Polish colleague confirmed that his country would agree with the joint progress of Slovakia and Poland in handing over the redundant MiG-29s of both countries to Ukraine," Nad wrote on Facebook.

He added that the President of Poland confirmed the readiness of his country to act in this way in an interview with CNN.

"I think it's time to make a decision. People in Ukraine are dying, we can really help them, there is no room for Slovak politicization. This is inhumane and irresponsible," the minister said.