Facts

20:20 08.03.2023

Temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees in EU may be extended until 2025 – EC

1 min read
Temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees in EU may be extended until 2025 – EC

The European Commission (EC) has announced the possibility of a further extension until 2025 of the EU directive on temporary protection for the reception of Ukrainian refugees.

“The Temporary Protection Directive has proven to be an essential instrument to provide immediate protection in the EU and it should remain part of the toolbox available to the European Union in the future,” according to the EC communique published in Brussels on Wednesday.

It states that “the European Union is ready to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.” “Protection has already been extended until March 2024 and can be further extended until 2025. The Commission is ready to take the necessary steps for further prolongation if needed.”

The document notes that the directive was first put into effect on March 4, 2022. Since then, about 4 million people have received immediate protection in the EU, of which more than 3 million in the first half of 2022.

“All those registered had the right to access the labour market, education, healthcare, and accommodation,” they said in Brussels.

Tags: #ukraine #eu #refugees

