20:18 08.03.2023

It hasn’t yet been established who staged attack on Nord Streams — NATO Secretary General

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that it is still unclear who carried out the attack on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in September last year, and it is necessary to wait for the completion of national investigations.

“We do know is that there was an attack against the Nord Stream pipelines, an act of sabotage, but we have not been able to determine who was behind. There are ongoing national investigations, and I think it is right to wait until those are finalized before we say anything more about who was behind,” Stoltenberg told reporters before a meeting of EU defense ministers in Stockholm.

The New York Times published an article on Tuesday linking last year's Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions to pro-Ukrainian forces. However, the article says they "have no evidence that the leadership of Ukraine was involved in the operation, or that the perpetrators acted on the instructions of any Ukrainian officials."

At the same time, it is reported that it is only known that the perpetrators of the explosion were allegedly opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin. A review of recently collected intelligence suggests that they were opponents of Russian president, but does not indicate the members of the group, nor who led or paid for the operation.

In September 2022, as a result of an explosion, two lines of Nord Stream 1 and one of Nord Stream 2 were depressurized near the Danish island of Bornholm.

