Occupiers continue attempts to advance in five directions in country’s east

The Russian Federation does not abandon its intentions to occupy Ukraine and has focused its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in Kupyansk, Lymansk, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Shakhty directions, according to operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on Wednesday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The enemy continues to advance in Bakhmut direction. It doesn’t stop the assault on the town of Bakhmut. Our defenders repelled attacks in the areas of Horikhove-Vasylyivka, Dubove-Vasylyivka, Bakhmut and Ivanovske," the report says.

In Kupyanske and Lymanske directions, the occupiers continue attempts to break through the defense of the Ukrainian troops, conducted an unsuccessful offensive towards Hrianikivka, Spirne and Bilohorivka.

"In Avdiyivka and Shakhty directions, the enemy made unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Kamyanka, Pivnichne, Pervomayske, Nevelske and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region," the summary reports.

In Zaporizhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is defending.

The operational situation in Volyn, Polissia, Siverske and Slobozhanske directions has not significantly changed, the formation of offensive groups has not been detected, the General Staff said.