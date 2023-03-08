Facts

19:31 08.03.2023

Occupiers continue attempts to advance in five directions in country’s east

1 min read
Occupiers continue attempts to advance in five directions in country’s east

The Russian Federation does not abandon its intentions to occupy Ukraine and has focused its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in Kupyansk, Lymansk, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Shakhty directions, according to operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on Wednesday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The enemy continues to advance in Bakhmut direction. It doesn’t stop the assault on the town of Bakhmut. Our defenders repelled attacks in the areas of Horikhove-Vasylyivka, Dubove-Vasylyivka, Bakhmut and Ivanovske," the report says.

In Kupyanske and Lymanske directions, the occupiers continue attempts to break through the defense of the Ukrainian troops, conducted an unsuccessful offensive towards Hrianikivka, Spirne and Bilohorivka.

"In Avdiyivka and Shakhty directions, the enemy made unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Kamyanka, Pivnichne, Pervomayske, Nevelske and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region," the summary reports.

In Zaporizhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is defending.

The operational situation in Volyn, Polissia, Siverske and Slobozhanske directions has not significantly changed, the formation of offensive groups has not been detected, the General Staff said.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

10:20 01.03.2023
Russian servicemen evacuating their families from temporarily occupied Crimea – General Staff

Russian servicemen evacuating their families from temporarily occupied Crimea – General Staff

09:40 28.02.2023
AFU destroy about 550 occupiers, three tanks over day – General Staff

AFU destroy about 550 occupiers, three tanks over day – General Staff

19:20 27.02.2023
Ukrainian aviation carries out four strikes on enemy during the day, 9 of 12 drones destroyed - General Staff

Ukrainian aviation carries out four strikes on enemy during the day, 9 of 12 drones destroyed - General Staff

19:11 27.02.2023
Russian forces launch eight missile, 28 air strikes against Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Russian forces launch eight missile, 28 air strikes against Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

19:42 21.02.2023
Occupiers continue to destroy critical infrastructure in Ukraine, shell civilian houses – General Staff

Occupiers continue to destroy critical infrastructure in Ukraine, shell civilian houses – General Staff

10:35 21.02.2023
AFU destroy about 760 invaders, ten tanks, four artillery systems, five UAVs per day – General Staff

AFU destroy about 760 invaders, ten tanks, four artillery systems, five UAVs per day – General Staff

19:08 16.02.2023
Russian occupiers fire 36 missiles at territory of Ukraine in past 24 hours, 16 of them downed – General Staff

Russian occupiers fire 36 missiles at territory of Ukraine in past 24 hours, 16 of them downed – General Staff

19:34 15.02.2023
AFU General Staff: Russian troops continue offensive attacks to reach borders of Donetsk, Luhansk regions, suffer losses

AFU General Staff: Russian troops continue offensive attacks to reach borders of Donetsk, Luhansk regions, suffer losses

19:03 07.02.2023
Russian occupiers force employees of state institutions in occupied territories to renounce Ukrainian citizenship – AFU General Staff

Russian occupiers force employees of state institutions in occupied territories to renounce Ukrainian citizenship – AFU General Staff

19:59 06.02.2023
Occupiers toughen filtration measures, cut wages for residents in occupied territories who refuse to apply for Russian passports – AFU General Staff

Occupiers toughen filtration measures, cut wages for residents in occupied territories who refuse to apply for Russian passports – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

UN Secretary General: Video of death of Ukrainian military proves that laws of war must be observed

President Zelenskyy, UN Secretary General Guterres speak in favor of continuing Black Sea Grain Initiative after March 18

Ukrainian MFA shares EU's position on contradiction of European values of Georgian draft law on ‘foreign agents’, expresses solidarity with Georgian people

Leopard 2 tanks to be delivered to Ukraine this month – German Defense Minister

Today it is important to thank all women who work, study, rescue, treat, fight for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

LATEST

It's more profitable for state to transfer part of costs of insurance of war risks, exporters to Ukrainian companies than to spend budget funds – expert

Price to step down as State Dept Press Secretary

Temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees in EU may be extended until 2025 – EC

It hasn’t yet been established who staged attack on Nord Streams — NATO Secretary General

EU ambassadors approve additional EUR 2 bln to European Peace Fund, through which assistance provided to Ukraine

Invaders remove Caliber carriers from duty in Black Sea – AFU Navy

Law enforcers suspect IBOX BANK officials of assisting gambling business, tax evasion of UAH 400 mln

EU ambassadors approve additional EUR 2 bln to European Peace Fund, through which assistance provided to Ukraine

Occupation forces lack mechanized forces necessary to advance beyond Bakhmut – ISW

UN Secretary General: Video of death of Ukrainian military proves that laws of war must be observed

AD
AD
AD
AD