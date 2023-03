UN Secretary General: Video of death of Ukrainian military proves that laws of war must be observed

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Kyiv on Wednesday commented on a video of the execution of a Ukrainian serviceman.

He said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that terrible footage in which a Ukrainian serviceman was obviously killed is also a reminder that the laws of warfare must be respected.