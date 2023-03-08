Facts

13:02 08.03.2023

Today it is important to thank all women who work, study, rescue, treat, fight for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Today it is important to thank all women who work, study, rescue, treat, fight for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

On International Women's Day, it is important to thank all the women who work, study, rescue, treat and fight for Ukraine, to remember those who gave their lives for the state, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Today is International Women's Day. Women's Rights Day. Every year on this day I thank my mother, call her, say thank you for always having her attention in our family. I also thank my wife for being together and we love each other for having such wonderful children. And I thank the women who work with me. It is very important that we are equal as colleagues," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

As he noted, every Ukrainian man and Ukrainian woman has their own thoughts on what to do and how to celebrate March 8. This, he said, is the strength and freedom of the nation.

"We are free, equal and in an independent country. It seems to me important today to thank all the women who work, study, rescue, treat, fight. They fight for Ukraine. Remember, think and thank all the women who gave their lives for our state. Thank mothers, remember that while your mother is alive, you can feel like a child. Thank your loved ones for love and strength. Together we are strong. Together we cannot be defeated. Together we are free. And together we will definitely win. Definitely," the president said.

Tags: #8_марта #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

10:12 08.03.2023
Zelenskyy: If Russia control of Bakhmut could mean 'open road' to capture key cities in eastern Ukraine

Zelenskyy: If Russia control of Bakhmut could mean 'open road' to capture key cities in eastern Ukraine

19:25 07.03.2023
Ukraine remembers everyone kept in Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

Ukraine remembers everyone kept in Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

09:55 07.03.2023
Strengthening defense of Bakhmut unanimously supported by HQ – Zelenskyy

Strengthening defense of Bakhmut unanimously supported by HQ – Zelenskyy

09:13 07.03.2023
We to find murderers of Ukrainian soldier – Zelenskyy

We to find murderers of Ukrainian soldier – Zelenskyy

14:22 04.03.2023
Zelenskyy meets with European Parliament head Metsola in Lviv

Zelenskyy meets with European Parliament head Metsola in Lviv

20:53 03.03.2023
Putin, his accomplices should receive legal sentences – Zelenskyy at conference in Lviv

Putin, his accomplices should receive legal sentences – Zelenskyy at conference in Lviv

13:14 03.03.2023
Ukrainian, Latvian Presidents lay wreaths at military cemetery in Lviv

Ukrainian, Latvian Presidents lay wreaths at military cemetery in Lviv

10:00 03.03.2023
Ukraine resumes high-level contacts with Brazil – Zelenskyy

Ukraine resumes high-level contacts with Brazil – Zelenskyy

09:32 03.03.2023
Zelenskyy following HQ meeting: We to give military, legal response on brutal Russian missile attack on Zaporizhia

Zelenskyy following HQ meeting: We to give military, legal response on brutal Russian missile attack on Zaporizhia

10:25 01.03.2023
Top Russian leadership to face legal consequences of genocide against Ukrainians – Zelenskyy

Top Russian leadership to face legal consequences of genocide against Ukrainians – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

HACC arrests in absentia owner of agricultural holding Bakhmatiuk suspected of providing UAH 722 mln in unlawful benefits to ex-head of State Fiscal Service, his advisor

Ukraine needs million artillery shells ASAP – Reznikov

Zelenskyy: If Russia control of Bakhmut could mean 'open road' to capture key cities in eastern Ukraine

Invaders lose about 700 soldiers, four tanks, seven artillery systems, three drones over day

NBU revokes license of Ibox Bank due to poker tournament, improper financial monitoring

LATEST

HACC arrests in absentia owner of agricultural holding Bakhmatiuk suspected of providing UAH 722 mln in unlawful benefits to ex-head of State Fiscal Service, his advisor

Ukraine needs million artillery shells ASAP – Reznikov

Yermak has phone call with Sullivan

Reznikov takes part in informal meeting of EU defense ministers in Stockholm

Biden, Macron discuss Ukraine and China – White House

URCS mobile medical teams come to help residents of mountain villages in Chernivtsi region

Invaders lose about 700 soldiers, four tanks, seven artillery systems, three drones over day

Georgian opposition calls its supporters to another protest in Tbilisi

Preparatory work underway in Russia for Minsk-3 – Danilov

Head of Tajikistan discusses economic reform support for energy sector with World Bank vice president

AD
AD
AD
AD