Today it is important to thank all women who work, study, rescue, treat, fight for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

On International Women's Day, it is important to thank all the women who work, study, rescue, treat and fight for Ukraine, to remember those who gave their lives for the state, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Today is International Women's Day. Women's Rights Day. Every year on this day I thank my mother, call her, say thank you for always having her attention in our family. I also thank my wife for being together and we love each other for having such wonderful children. And I thank the women who work with me. It is very important that we are equal as colleagues," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

As he noted, every Ukrainian man and Ukrainian woman has their own thoughts on what to do and how to celebrate March 8. This, he said, is the strength and freedom of the nation.

"We are free, equal and in an independent country. It seems to me important today to thank all the women who work, study, rescue, treat, fight. They fight for Ukraine. Remember, think and thank all the women who gave their lives for our state. Thank mothers, remember that while your mother is alive, you can feel like a child. Thank your loved ones for love and strength. Together we are strong. Together we cannot be defeated. Together we are free. And together we will definitely win. Definitely," the president said.