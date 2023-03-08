Yermak has phone call with Sullivan

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone call with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

"Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone call today with National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan as part of the ongoing dialogue with allies," according to the presidential official website.

"Yermak informed of the current situation at the front and the decisions made by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the military leadership regarding the course of the defense operation in Bakhmut sector," the office said.

Separately, the interlocutors discussed ongoing international efforts to provide defense and financial support to Ukraine, as it fights to liberate its lands from Russian occupation.

Yermak also spoke about the crimes committed by Russia against Ukrainians, including the abduction, deportation and forced adoption of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories. He emphasized that these crimes against the Ukrainian people must face a fair punishment under the law.

In addition, the Head of the Presidential Office informed about the large-scale damage to Ukraine's environment caused by Russian aggression. He noted that the consequences of this damage will affect ecosystems across Europe. Therefore, Yermak said the world must make every effort to stop the destructive impact of aggression on the environment and bring Russia to justice, as provided for in the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

The Head of the President's Office expressed gratitude to the President of the United States, both houses of Congress and the American people as a whole for their unwavering and strong support of Ukraine in its ongoing struggle for territorial integrity, freedom, and European democratic value, according to the statement.