10:32 07.03.2023

Ten Ukrainian pilots may arrive in USA to improve their combat aircraft control skills – media

Ten more military pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine may arrive in the United States to improve their skills in controlling combat aircraft, CNN said, citing a U.S. official.

According to him, the assessment of the level of professionalism of Ukrainian pilots will be carried out at the military base of the National Guard of the U.S. Air Force in Arizona.

Earlier, the U.S. media said two Ukrainian military pilots were already being trained in the United States in order to "become more effective pilots."

The interlocutor of CNN said there is no new information about the possibility of providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, which Kyiv requested from Washington.

