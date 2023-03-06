Facts

20:05 06.03.2023

Some 307 Ukrainian children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories, Russian Federation – Ombudsman

 Some 307 Ukrainian children have been returned to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territories and from the territory of the Russian Federation, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has said.

He noted that on Monday, an 8-year-old boy was returned to Ukraine.

"At the end of February, the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights received an appeal for the return of a child in the temporarily occupied territory of Russia. A few days later, with the assistance and work of the staff of the Ombudsman's Office, Sasha was met by his grandmother. Now the boy is in Ukraine," Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

He noted that according to the National Information Bureau, 307 Ukrainian children have been returned to Ukraine so far.

"We are working to bring every Ukrainian home," the Ombudsman summed up.

