Facts

11:50 04.03.2023

Scholz at meeting with Biden: Germany to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes

Scholz at meeting with Biden: Germany to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a meeting at the White House with U.S. President Joseph Biden that Germany would stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes, CNN reports.

"This is a very, very important year because of the very dangerous threat to peace that comes from Russia invading Ukraine, and it's really important that we acted together, that we organized in lockstep, and that we made it feasible that we can give the necessary support to Ukraine during all this time," Scholz said at a meeting on Friday.

In turn, Biden noted that Scholz's support for Ukraine "made a world of difference" during the war.

"You stepped up and provided critical military support and you know, I would argue that beyond your military support, the moral support you gave to Ukrainians has been profound. And you've driven historic changes at home – increase in defense spending and diversifying away from Russian energy sources – I know that has not been easy, very difficult for you," Biden said.

"As NATO allies, we're making the alliance stronger and more capable," he added.

