World has moral obligation to Ukrainian soldiers – Zelenskyy

The world has a moral obligation to the Ukrainian soldiers who defend freedom, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Friday.

"Every day, Ukrainian heroes give their lives to stop Russian aggression. And that is why the world has a clear moral obligation to our soldiers, to each and every one who is currently in battle and who defends freedom," he said.

"This duty is to restore justice and bring the terrorist state and its leadership to justice. And it will be," Zelenskyy said.

"And I thank all partners of Ukraine. I thank every leader, every politician, every public figure of the helping states – for understanding the price that the Ukrainian people pay for their freedom and that of all Europeans," the president stressed.