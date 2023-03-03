Syrsky in Bakhmut gets acquainted with problems of increasing defense capability of units

Commander of the Eastern Group of troops, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, is working in the units leading the defense of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, according to the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The enemy does not give up hope of capturing Bakhmut and continues to accumulate forces to occupy the town. The Russian invaders threw the most trained units of the Wagner PMC and other regular units of the Russian army to capture the town. Intense battles are being fought in and around the town itself," the Telegram channel of the Ground Forces reports.

In Bakhmut, the commander heard reports from commanders on the situation in subordinate units, got acquainted with problematic issues of increasing the defense capability of units on the front line.