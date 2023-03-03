Zelenskyy: Artillery and shells in large quantities are number one of Ukraine’s needs to stop Russia

Artillery and shells in large numbers are a priority military need of Ukraine in the war to stop Russia, President Volodymyrr Zelenskyy has said.

"Artillery is the number one of what we need. Both systems and ammunition, as well as shells in large quantities, to stop Russia. Not to shoot at their territory, but to throw them out of ours," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Latvian President Egils Levits in Lviv on Friday.

Answering journalists' questions about what Ukraine needs to do to speed up the supply of weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Head of state noted: "To speak publicly about what we lack."

In addition, according to him, the states that help Ukraine can also absolutely publicly support the supply of this or that weapon.

"Also about airplanes. There is also a deficit with planes and it’s difficult to start training. We have said this and we have confirmation from the UK and Poland. Today we talked about where our partners from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia can help us in training missions. We need planes. Just not to say and promise something there, but just to train our guys and transfer planes," he said.

Speaking about the situation with the supply of tanks, Zelenskyy expressed confidence that Ukraine will soon receive its tank army. Constant coverage of the shortage in equipment by partners will be able to accelerate this process.

"Anyway, we will get a tank army. I am absolutely sure of it. We are already seeing how our Armed Forces, our guys are being trained. It will be all over soon. But, nevertheless, there is a corresponding deficit. To close [with the help of partners] just all these holes - a constant shortage - that's what can help us. And believe in victory, as we do. And then we will win," the president concluded.