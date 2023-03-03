Ukraine expecting important announcements, specifics from NATO summit in Vilnius – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal stated the high expectations of the Ukrainian side from the NATO summit, which will be held on July 11-12 in Vilnius (Lithuania).

"We are actively preparing for the summit in Vilnius. We expect and are doing everything to make important announcements at this summit. We don't have enough ‘open doors’ anymore, this phrase has been sounding for Ukraine for many years," Shmyhal said at the annual press conference on the results of the government's work in Kyiv on Friday.

The Prime Minister stressed that Ukraine expects specifics from partners.

Shmyhal also noted that the government continues to work on the preparation of draft laws that are necessary for Ukraine's integration into NATO standards.