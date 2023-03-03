Facts

15:48 03.03.2023

Ukrainian, Latvian presidents sign joint declaration in Lviv

1 min read
The presidents of Ukraine and Latvia, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Egils Levits, signed a joint declaration in Lviv on Friday.

"We signed a joint declaration with Egils Levits ratifying Latvia's support for full-fledged European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine. It's only with Ukraine in its composition that the European project will become truly complete. It's only with Ukraine in its composition that NATO will become a truly strong defender of the European nations and all our common values," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #ukraine #latvia

