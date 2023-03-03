Facts

10:00 03.03.2023

Ukraine resumes high-level contacts with Brazil – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the resumption of contacts with Brazil at the highest level.

"Just spoke to the President of Brazil. Helpful conversation. We are resuming contacts between our states at the highest level," he said in a video address on Thursday.

"I informed about Russian attacks against our people, about the killing of children, about attacks on our civilian infrastructure. Thanked Brazil for supporting our resolution on peace and territorial integrity for Ukraine. We discussed diplomatic efforts that can stop Russian aggression and restore peace to our country, region and the whole world," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, in a conversation with the President of Switzerland, he "thanked for the support package for Ukraine, for our people. We discussed further bilateral cooperation and possible interaction on international platforms.”

"I heard that Switzerland is interested in implementing our peace formula. This is a great signal," he said.

