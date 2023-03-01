Facts

10:40 01.03.2023

AFU repel more than 85 enemy attacks in five directions in past 24 hours – General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled more than 85 attacks by the Russian occupation forces in five directions in the past 24 hours, the AFU General Staff has said.

"Our defenders repelled more than 85 enemy attacks in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk directions in the past 24 hours," it said on Facebook.

In Volyn, Polissia, Siversky, and Slobozhanky directions, the operational situation did not change. The enemy continues to have its military units deployed near the state border of Ukraine, however, no offensive groups were detected. The enemy shelled the settlements of Yeline, Baranivka, Tyonovychi in Chernihiv region, Rozhkovychi, Bachivsk, Starykove, Hirky, Atynske, Stukalivka, Budky, Volfyne, Hrabovske in Sumy region, Hatysche, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Morokhovets, Lukyantsi, Ternova, Vovchansk, Potykhonove, Komisarove, Olkhovatske, Tykhe in Kharkiv region using mortars and artillery systems.

In Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy conducted offensive operations near the settlements of Makiyivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, Shypylivka, and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, but did not succeed. The areas of Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Zapadne, Lyman Perzhy, Holubivka, Kurylivka, Pischane, Kyslivka, Tabayivka in Kharkiv region, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, Dibrova, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Fedorivka in Donetsk region came under artillery fire.

In Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues offensive operations, constantly attacks the town of Bakhmut. The defense forces repelled enemy attacks near Orikhove-Vasylivka, Dubove-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, and Bila Hora. The enemy shelled Zheleznianske, Orikhove-Vasylivka, Dubove-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Mayorsk, Zalizne in Donetsk region.

In Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy continues to attack the defense positions. It conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near the settlements of Kamianka, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Maryinka, and Peremoha. The areas of Vesele, Orlivka, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Netailove, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Peremoha, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Neskuchne, Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region were shelled by the occupation forces.

In Zaporizhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is defending and trying to create conditions for an offensive in certain areas. The areas of Vremivka, Zelene Pole, Novopil in Donetsk region, Olhivske, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriyivka in Zaporizhia region, Illinka, Marhanets, Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region, Zmiyivka, Mykolaivka, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Komyshany in Kherson region and Kherson were shelled by the enemy from artillery.

