It’s necessary to make efforts so that aggression defeated this year, peace returns to our country – Zelensky at G7 meeting

Ukraine withstood the full-scale invasion of Russia one year and started to liberate its lands from occupation, so it is necessary to make efforts so that the aggression is defeated this year and peace returns to our country, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We withstood this year. We started to free our land from Russian evil. We are in a return of security to international relations. And you and I can make this year, 2023, to be the year of the end of Russian aggression, the year of the return to peace, the year of the liberation of our land and our people from Russian captivity," he said, speaking in a videoconference format at a meeting of the leaders of the Group of Seven, the press service of the President’s Office said on its official website on Friday.

Zelenskyy thanked the leaders and peoples of the G7 countries for solidarity, unity and assistance to Ukraine over the past year.

The Head of State thanked U.S. President Joseph Biden and the entire U.S. society for consolidating the world in defense of freedom and for the fundamental contribution to Ukraine's ability to move towards victory.

"Thank you, Mr. President, for another strong package of support. Thank you, Americans and Congress," the Ukrainian President said.

He also thanked Japan and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the efficient organization of the G7 work, French leader Emmanuel Macron for his unwavering support of Ukraine and the principles the life on the European continent is built upon, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for clearly choosing the values of freedom and humanity that the Russian aggressor will never destroy.

The President thanked Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the entire British people for the great power they share with Ukraine and that serves to stabilize international relations; Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the people of Canada for a sincere desire to help that turns into action.

In addition, Zelenskyy thanked Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz and all Germans for their determination, which helps protect Ukraine and all of Europe and will be one of the most important basis of a future long-term and truly secure peace for Europeans.

The Head of State also thanked President of the European Council Charles Michel, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for supporting Ukraine's path to join the European Union.

"This is your strategic vision of Europe. The attitude that has been lacking in European institutions for decades. Now that vision is there," Zelenskyy said.

The presidential press service also reported that the G7 meeting participants discussed the pressing issues on the agenda behind closed doors.