18:46 24.02.2023

Japan plays important role in G7 – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Japan plays an important role in the Group of Seven.

"Trust me, Japan has showed huge support for Ukraine… I think when the war is over, we will be able to discuss in detail what role Italy played in the EU at some point and what role Japan played in the Group of Seven. This role is important, very powerful and positive, and I am grateful for it," the head of state said at a press conference on Friday.

Zelenskyy also said that he has invited the Japanese prime minister to visit Ukraine several times and the invitation was accepted.

