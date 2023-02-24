Facts

17:33 24.02.2023

Poland may start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that Poland is ready to start training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 aircraft.

"Yes, we are ready to start training pilots on the F-16A-16. This must be agreed by the coalition, but the Ukrainian sky must be protected," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday after talks with Ukrainian President Vlolodymyr Zelenskyy.

In turn, Zelenskyy thanked the Polish Prime Minister. "This may open up the possibility for us to form a new ‘aviation coalition,’" he said.

