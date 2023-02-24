Zelenskyy on anniversary of large-scale war: Main result is that we survived

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the main result of the year that has passed since the day of Russia's large-scale invasion that Ukraine has survived.

"Its main result is that we survived. We have not been defeated. We will do our best to win this year," he said in a video address on Friday.

The war changed the fate of many families, changed customs and traditions. Grandfathers used to tell their grandchildren how the Nazis were beaten. Now the grandchildren are telling their grandfathers how the Rashists are beaten," he said.

"Nine years ago, a neighbour became an aggressor. A year ago, the aggressor became an executioner, a marauder and a terrorist. We have no doubt that they will be held accountable. We have no doubt that victory awaits us," Zelenskyy said.

He called February 24, 2022 "the longest day of our lives" and "the most difficult day in our recent history." "We woke up early and have not been back to sleep since," he said.

He addressed the citizens under occupation. "I want to address now those who are still waiting. Ukraine has not left you, has not forgotten you, has not abandoned you. One way or another, we will free all our lands. We will do everything for Ukraine to return. And to everyone who is now forced to stay abroad: we will do everything for you to return to Ukraine. To make this possible," the president said.

Zelenskyy said "Ukraine surprised the world. Ukraine inspired the world. Ukraine has united the world. "Thousands of words can be said in proof, but a few are enough. Himars, Patriot, Abrams, IRIS-T, Challenger, NASAMS, Leopard," Zelenskyy said.

"I thank all our partners, allies and friends who stand side by side with us throughout the year. I am glad that the international anti-Putin coalition has grown so much that it requires a separate appeal. I will do it soon," he said.

According to him, "the main emotion that we experience when thinking about Ukraine is pride. For every Ukrainian, every Ukrainian. Pride about us. We have become one big army."

"It was a year of resilience. A year of indifference. Year of courage. Year of pain. Year of hope. Year of endurance. Year of unity. Year of indestructibility. A fierce year of indestructibility," the head of state said.