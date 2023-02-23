Facts

21:27 23.02.2023

Zelenskyy meets with delegation of United for Ukraine parliamentary network

2 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a delegation of the United for Ukraine global parliamentary network, which included representatives of the parliaments of 13 European countries and the European Parliament, the head of state said on its website on Thursday.

"Thank you for your visit. It is an important signal of support. We are glad that we have such wonderful partners who help our country not lose its independence and the lives of our people. After all, people are our biggest priority," Zelenskyy said.

The president noted the importance of armed, diplomatic, sanctions support from the European community, and also thanked for the decisions taken to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Separately, he focused on the historic decision to grant Ukraine the status of an EU candidate and support the future membership of our country in the European Union. "This motivates Ukrainians to live, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine to defend the territorial integrity of the state on the battlefield," Zelenskyy said.

The president said today in Ukraine there is an extremely large support for membership in the EU and NATO, to which there is no alternative.

The head of state said after the war, Ukraine needs reliable security guarantees and the non-recurrence of such aggression. In this regard, according to Zelenskyy, it is very important that as many states of the world as possible support the Ukrainian formula of peace.

