13:31 22.02.2023

URCS trains population in skills to provide first aid at home

Almost 100,000 people have acquired first aid skills from representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS).

"The Red Cross of Ukraine continues to teach the population skills that will help them not to get confused in emergency situations... More than 97,000 people have already received first aid skills," the URCS said on its official website.

Representatives of the URCS also give classes on providing first aid as part of the "We are near" photo exhibition currently taking place in Kyiv, dedicated to the activities of the organization during the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

Within the framework of the exhibition, information sessions on mine danger are also held. In general, with the participation of URCS, since the beginning of the war, almost 14,000 people have become familiar with the rules of conduct with explosive objects.

One of the priorities of the URCS is the provision of psychosocial support to the population. During the year of the war, 246,000 received such assistance.

