Facts

12:52 21.02.2023

Italian PM Meloni arrives in Kyiv

Italian PM Meloni arrives in Kyiv

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday, her spokesperson told AFP.

Meloni is expected to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Italian edition of "La Repubblica" said Meloni arrived in Ukraine from the Polish Przemysl by train.

"In the afternoon, Volodymyr Zelenskyy is waiting for the Prime Minister, with whom he will hold a press conference, and in the morning, after a short break at the hotel, Meloni will visit Bucha and Irpin," the publication said.

The publication said this is Meloni's first visit to Ukraine. She arrived as part of a delegation, which, in particular, includes Deputy Secretary of State under the Chairman of the Council of Ministers, Giovanbattista Fazzolari.

In Poland, Head of the Polish government met with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and President Andrzej Duda.

