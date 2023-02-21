AFU destroys about 760 invaders, ten tanks, four artillery systems, five UAVs per day – General Staff

Over the past day on Monday, February 20, the losses of the Russian army amounted to 760 personnel, ten tanks, nine armored vehicles, four artillery systems, five UAVs and two vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of Ukraine said.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to February 21, 2023 were approximately: about 144,440 (760 more) people liquidated, tanks some 3,326 (ten more) units, armored combat vehicles some 6,562 (nine more) units, artillery systems some 2,338 (four more) units, MLRS some 471 units, air defense systems 243 units, aircraft some 299 units, helicopters some 287 units, UAVs of the operational-tactical level some 2,023 (five more), cruise missiles some 873, ships some 18 units, automotive vehicles and tankers some 5,210 (one more) units, special equipment some 226 (one more)," according to the report on Facebook.