10:26 21.02.2023

Sending from Germany to Ukraine first batch of ammunition for Gepard guns expected by July – media

The delivery of the first batch of German-made ammunition for the Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine is expected by July, CNN said, citing Armin Papperger, CEO of the German machine-building concern Rheinmetall.

"Rheinmetall expects the first batch of ammunition for anti-aircraft Gepard systems will be delivered to Ukraine by July," the television channel said, citing Papperger.

He also said, in addition, "20 Marder fighting vehicles will be ready to be delivered to Ukraine by the end of March."

Earlier, Germany delivered about 30 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine. However, as noted by the European media, Germany will experience difficulties in supplying these installations with ammunition, since they have been produced abroad so far.

